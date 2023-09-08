Bin Bandits, a local veteran-owned and operated cleaning service founded by LJ Coey in 2022, specializes in pressure washing, trash can cleaning and paver sealing, offering an all-around solution for a cleaner, odor-free lifestyle.
“Our mission is to provide an all around clean lifestyle,” Coey said. “Bin Bandits ‘steal the stink’ and support clean, odor-free healthy living.”
The businesses services Cave Creek, Carefree and north Scottsdale, and Coey said he has a vested interest in improving these communities' aesthetic appeal and the well-being of the people.
“I have lived in Cave Creek for the last 30 years, so what better person to bring you this service than someone who loves the town and the people,” he said.
One thing that sets Bin Bandits apart is their eco-conscious approach. The company’s dirty water is carefully collected, filtered and recycled to be turned back into new water.
Bin Bandits is also extending a special summer offer — two free cleanings with any recurring service — to encourage residents to experience the transformative effects of their eco-friendly cleaning approach.
Located at 37210 N. Tranquil Trail in Carefree, Bin Bandits is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit binbanditsaz.com or call 480-476-6216.
