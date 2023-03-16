Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 2 PM MST SATURDAY, MARCH 25... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until at least 200 PM MST Saturday Mar 25. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 814 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... low-lying areas along the Salt River in Mesa, Tempe and Granite Reef Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM MST SATURDAY, MARCH 25... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until at least 500 PM MST Saturday Mar 25. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 817 AM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM MST SATURDAY, MARCH 25... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until at least 500 PM MST Saturday Mar 25. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 819 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&