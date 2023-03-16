For the 15th consecutive year, Trevor Wilde, CEO of Wilde Wealth Management Group, has made Barron's prestigious list of top 1,200 advisors nationwide, this time taking title of No. 1 overall in Arizona.
Wilde is the founder and CEO of Wilde Wealth Management Group is an award-winning financial services firm that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof.
This year not only marks Wilde’s 15th consecutive year being honored, but also his fifth year in a row among the top five advisors in Arizona and his second time being named to the No. 1 position.
According to Barron’s, the rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.
The report names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state’s population and wealth. In total, Barron’s included just 30 advisors from across Arizona in its report.
As founder and CEO of Wilde Wealth Management, Wilde – an investment advisor representative who holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation, which is the mark of commitment to a standard of investment fiduciary excellence – leads one of the most dynamic and diverse wealth management firms in the nation.
This most recent honor from Barron’s comes on the heels of Forbes naming Wilde to its 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. In total, 99 advisors from across Arizona were named to this prestigious list, with Wilde being named the No. 2 overall advisor statewide.
He is also a past honoree of the AZ Business Angels award by AZ Business Magazine and Most Admired Leaders award by the Phoenix Business Journal for his philanthropic leadership across the Southwest, including as head of the Wilde for Arizona community outreach program and on the boards of Junior Achievement of Arizona and Child Crisis Arizona.
The firm was also recently selected to BestCompaniesAZ’s 2022 Most Admired Companies, its second year in a row earning the honor, and was a finalist for the Phoenix Business Journal 2022 Small Business of the Year.
Wilde began his work in the industry in earnest in 2000, initially at a large firm primarily focused on retirement planning and investments. Eager to offer a deeper breadth of experience and strategic planning to his clients, Wilde partnered with his father Bill in 2003 to found an independent practice, Wilde Wealth Management Group.
“We had a vision to offer boutique investment and planning advice in a fiduciary capacity, and to offer clients expanded in-house service offerings from fellow independent experts and specialists in the fields of legal, taxes, risk management, family services, real estate and even insurance,” Wilde said.
Today, Wilde has offices in Tempe, Tucson, Payson, Glendale and Sedona in addition to its headquarters in Scottsdale, which Wilde expanded from 6,000 to 12,000 square feet in recent years. The firm also has offices in Terra Haute, Ind., San Luis Obispo, Calif. and a newly opened office in Miami.
Beyond the Wilde offices, the business has grown exponentially by bringing on affiliates, boutique and like-minded finance teams seeking their comprehensive model and partnership.
“One of the reasons for affiliates gravitating toward us is our strategic partnerships,” Wilde said. “We can offer such a deep bench of services beyond traditional retirement and financial support – from tax services and estate planning to mortgage assistance and even college planning – thanks to our investment in them.”
Currently, Wilde works closely with several well-respected partners, many of whom now work directly in Wilde’s Valleywide offices physically under the same roof – including ECA Financial Services for health insurance and benefits support; Taylor Elite Group for mortgage and real estate support; Phelps LaClair, who provides estate planning services; AZ College Planning; and Mike Patinella, CPA, registered representative, who provides certified tax planning services.
In July 2022, Wilde also launched Wilde Wealth Insurance. The new in-house firm, which is in Wilde’s Scottsdale office, offers corporate and individual insurance services, business insurance – including general liability, property, workers compensation and more – life and disability insurance, long-term care insurance and homeowners and renter’s insurance.
