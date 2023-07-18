Pizza lovers in north Phoenix can breathe a sigh of relief and get ready to fill up their stomachs, as Barro’s Pizza, the family-owned and operated pizza restaurant known for its thick Chicago style crust and tangy homemade sauce recipe, reopens the doors to its north Phoenix location Tuesday, July 18.
The restaurant, located at 4030 E. Greenway Road in Phoenix, has been closed for nearly a year, undergoing a complete floor to ceiling makeover.
The new dining room has open ceilings giving it that airy feel, new floors, three TVs and a larger customer ordering area, as well as new bathrooms and a larger kitchen to serve more customers with shorter wait times. The new look and feel is a modern Chicago style with wood and metal accents.
“We are really excited for customers to see the new and improved Barro’s Pizza in North Phoenix,” said Mike Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza.
“It’s been a long time coming — the Greenway location has been open since 1991 so it was time for an upgrade. We’ll be serving the same great pizza and other menu items with added comfort and modern amenities.”
The Barro’s Pizza recipe has been passed down from Grandma Angelina Barro who came from Italy in the 1930s, making a pizza unlike any other. In addition to the great pizza, Barro’s Pizza serves wings, salads, sandwiches, pastas, gluten-free pizza options, dessert, beer and wine. The restaurant also offers dine-in, take-out, online ordering, mobile app ordering and catering.
The newly remodeled Greenway location is also hiring counter and cook staff.
Barro’s Pizza in north Phoenix is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Stop by to see the new renovations and grab a bite to eat. To view the menu, find information or fill out an employment application, visit barrospizza.com.
