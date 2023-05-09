Barro’s Pizza did its part last month to help Arizona families affected by pediatric cancer by partnering with the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children (ACFC) telethon, contributing $40,000 to the cause, which brought the total to more than $75,000 raised.
“This organization does such amazing work in our community, helping families that have a child with cancer,” said Mike Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza. “We can’t even imagine what these families are going through. As a father myself, it’s just heartbreaking. Each June, for the last seven years, we’ve hosted a fundraiser for Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, but we wanted to do more. So, when this opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance.”
Additionally, for the eighth year, throughout the month of June all Valley Barro’s Pizza locations will donate proceeds, up to $40,000, from the sale of any lunch special to ACFC, a local nonprofit whose mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children undergoing cancer treatment. Guests can choose from a selection of lunch specials, which vary by location.
"We are so grateful for Barro’s Pizza's continued support," said Chrisie Funari, president and founder of Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. "They have been so generous over the last seven years so their additional support for our first telethon meant the world to us. We are also looking forward to the upcoming fundraiser that they do each June. We really can’t thank them enough.”
Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children was founded in 2013 by Chrisie Funari after she lost her young daughter, Ava, to cancer. Funari traveled the country seeking the best treatment and care for her daughter. Knowing the struggle and the toll it takes on the family, Funari started the organization to empower families by ensuring they have a secure place to live, access to medical treatment and continued support. They have since helped hundreds of local families and will continue to help more and more families each year.
For more information on ACFC, visit azcancerfoundation.org. For more information on Barro’s Pizza, visit barrospizza.com.
