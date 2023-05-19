KarateBuilt Martial Arts Academy in Cave Creek will host two seminars of the nationally-recognized Kidz ’N Power program addressing child abduction prevention on Monday, May 22.
Kids ’N Power was developed by master instructor Greg Moody in conjunction with the American Taekwondo Association (ATA). Dr. Moody has three decades of educational training and did his PhD work on bullying.
“It’s vital that we, as parents, educate ourselves and our kids,” Moody said. “Whether it’s what to do if someone tries to abduct them or how to deal with bullies, teaching kids that they are not helpless makes them careful and confident.”
From situational awareness to safe self-defense, the martial arts training classes aim to give kids the tools they need to keep themselves safe.
“These are self-contained classes for kids and their parents,” Moody said.
“It’s interactive, with parents observing and participating verbally. We role-play and practice what to do in risky situations. It’s not about scaring kids; it’s about empowering them. The same is true of our Kidz ’N Power Bullying Prevention classes. Giving kids the tools to handle these situations takes away a lot of the fear about them. It gives kids room to grow and be kids.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the classes at KarateBuilt Martial Arts Academy. The Child Abduction Prevention class is on Monday, May 22, with two time slots of 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
The academy hosts three Kidz ’N Power seminars each year, and the next class, which will be on September 23, focuses on Bullying Prevention. Anyone interested in attending should call KarateBuilt Martial Arts Academy for more information.
KarateBuilt Martial Arts Academy offers classes for preschool and elementary-age children, in addition to their well-known ATA programs for teens and adults. The programs include beginner martial arts, advanced black belt classes, leadership training and instructor certification, all with an emphasis on life-skills development.
For more information, visit KarateBuilt.com or call 888-447-8578.
