Arizona’s Cool Carats celebrates 10 years of innovative car seat cooler with new designs

Cool Carats, the pioneering car seat cooler company founded by inventive mom and Arizona native Julie Kang, proudly celebrates its 10th year with a pre-sale of all new, child-centered designs.
The brand-new patterns underscore an updated look and feel for the company, which is partnering with like-minded innovators and doubling down on a commitment to better communicate the importance of safeguarding children from sun-related injury.
The celebratory pre-sale started April 28 with a limited supply of each design expected to sell out before Friday, May 12, at 11:59 p.m. — the end date and time for the online event.
Most small businesses don’t make it past their fifth year; a fact Julie is well aware of.
“I’m grateful to have had the support of so many parents who, like me, are doing all they can to protect their kids,” she said. “I never expected to be in business for 10 years, but it’s important that I keep going. There’s so much more I can do to educate people dealing with 100-plus degree weather of the dangers of sitting your child in a hot car seat.”
Like many parents in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and other similarly hot climates, Kang’s emotion rings true: there’s no end to what they’ll do to protect their children from harm. For Kang, 10 years into what was simply a passion project, there’s so much more to be done. In the meantime, her car seat cooler joins other essential items on every new parent’s baby registry.
To learn more about Cool Carats or to participate in the pre-sale, click here.
