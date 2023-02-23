Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Anthem Community Council, is excited to host the Anthem Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Anthem Civic Building north parking lot.
This fair will let job seekers meet employers, learn about the opportunities in the Anthem Community and apply on-site. Job openings in the area range from part-time and seasonal to full-time across a variety of industries.
“With the growth that is coming to Anthem, it is important that our businesses continue to thrive within that growth. That means as they grow, they need employees and that is why we are hosting this job fair,” said Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Tamara Clark.
Job seekers are encouraged to register online, AnthemAreaChamber.org, to have their information shared with all the employers at the job fair. Job seeker entry to the fair is free.
“A vibrant, local economy is important to our high quality of life,” said Communications Director John Safin, Anthem Community Council. “Anthem residents enjoy local shopping, dining and services. This job fair will certainly benefit everyone.”
For employers, the event provides a cost-effective and convenient way to connect with job seekers looking for a new position or a way to advance their career. Employer registration is only $75 (special pricing for Anthem Area Chamber members is available). Registration and additional information is available at AnthemAreaChamber.org.
Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce is the premier voice of business and a destination marketing organization, acting as a catalyst for economic growth and fostering the development of tomorrow’s business and community leaders. This member-driven chamber of influence leads cooperative action to enhance business development, community investment and tourism attraction in the North Valley and surrounding High Sonoran Desert region.
Anthem, Arizona is a private, master planned community located in Maricopa County. The Anthem Community Council, Inc. serves as a unifying entity for the Anthem community. The mission of the Anthem Community Council is to establish and maintain a governing structure which will preserve, protect and enhance the plans, policies, infrastructure and resources needed to support a sense of community, ensure sound economic development and promote a quality of life for all Anthem residents.
Contact the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce at 623-322-9127 for any questions about the Anthem Job Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.