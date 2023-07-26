Starting Aug. 1, locally-owned seafood restaurant Angry Crab Shack will kick off its Back-2-School food drive campaign in partnership with Save the Family Foundation of Arizona, a 501c3 charity providing stable housing, case management and support to more than 650 families experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.
For every guest who donates a nonperishable, shelf-safe food item when dining in at Angry Crab Shack, the restaurant will apply a 10% discount per person. Donations will be accepted at all 16 Angry Crab Shack restaurant locations until the campaign’s conclusion on Sept. 30.
“A student cannot academically perform at their best if they are unable to satisfy basic needs, like having stable access to food,” said Andy Diamond, president of Angry Crab Shack. “Our Back-2-School food drive for Save the Family helps to alleviate hunger, allowing students to focus on their education and arrive at school ready to learn this fall.”
Angry Crab Shack suggests patrons donate the following shelf-safe items for its Back-2-School food drive:
- Bumble Bee Snack on the Run kits
- Granola bars
- Goldfish/Cheez-It crackers
- Instant cup noodles
- Otter pops
- Macaroni & cheese microwaveable cups
- GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go
- Capri Sun juice packs/juice boxes
- Chef Boyardee canned products
- Peanut butter
- Canned jelly
- Canned tuna
- Fruit snacks
- Fruit Roll-ups
- Protein bars
- Teddy Grahams crackers
- Individually packaged cookies, chips, crackers or pretzels
- Sandwich crackers
- Pudding
- Fruit cups
- Mixed nuts
Save the Family is one of the East Valley’s leading providers of housing and services for over 600 families and children experiencing homelessness and poverty each year. Their goal is equipping families to address poverty, overcome homelessness and achieve self-sufficiency. To accomplish these goals, they provide homeless prevention services, housing programs, case management, and supportive services. In 2022, Save the Family reported that 90% of clients obtained permanent housing, 70% maintained or increased their income, and 83% of children improved their Youth Star scores, which measures physical wellbeing, academic and social/emotional development.
“Many children in our program face food insecurity,” said Robyn Julien, Save the Family’s CEO. “With the help of corporate partners, like Angry Crab Shack, we are able to bring in the necessary donations to give our kids the support they need to reach their full potential. By stocking our pantry with shelf-stable foods we ensure our kids never have to go to bed hungry.”
The Back-To-School discount cannot be combined with other specials.
To locate an Angry Crab Shack near you for donation drop-offs, see all community partnership initiatives, view hours of operation and more, visit angrycrabshack.com.
