Beginning July 1, Arizonans can better the lives of unhoused veterans in the Valley while satisfying their seafood cravings. Angry Crab Shack is partnering with the Arizona Housing Coalition’s Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance for the seventh year to raise crucial monetary support as part of its annual “You Dine, We Donate” initiative.
The restaurant aims to raise $100,000 for the nonprofit organization this year.
The local nonprofit aids and provides resources to veterans experiencing homelessness and their families, including clothing, hot meals, haircuts, hygiene items and a variety of other services. Since 2017, Angry Crab Shack’s “You Dine, We Donate” campaign has raised over $250,000 for the Arizona Housing Coalition.
“July’s intense heat is dangerous for people experiencing homelessness, and through our yearly partnership with the Arizona Housing Coalition, we aim to meet the complex needs of this vulnerable population,” said Andy Diamond, president of Angry Crab Shack. “The mission of ‘You Dine, We Donate’ is to aid veterans in their time of need and restore dignity to these Arizona heroes.”
Angry Crab Shack will donate 25 cents per dine-in guest throughout the month of July, and additional proceeds from each sale of promotional camouflage T-shirts. Guests can contribute an additional $1 for indulging in snow crab and baskets of crispy clam strips.
Ordering drinks from sponsoring companies Deep Eddy Vodka, Bacardi Rum and Huss Brewing will donate 25 additional cents. Ordering from drink companies Corona, Modelo, Dos XX, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Abita Brewing Company, SanTan Brewery, Truly, Angry Orchard and Heineken will also add an additional 25 cents toward the donation goal. Guest donations made on an individual basis will also be accepted.
Since 2017, Angry Crab Shack’s donations to the Arizona Housing Coalition and the Arizona Veteran StandDown Alliance have helped connect thousands of veterans to housing, healthcare and supportive services. StandDown is a military term to describe time away from the battle frontlines.
“Unfortunately, the rising cost of housing is contributing to an increase in homelessness and the battle to find affordable housing among veterans,” said Nicole Newhouse, executive director of the Arizona Housing Coalition.
“Our partnership with Angry Crab Shack ensures the Coalition can assist veterans as they transition from the streets to a safe place to call home. We extend our gratitude to the Angry Crab Shack and its diners, on behalf of those who have so proudly served our country.”
The “You Dine, We Donate” campaign will take place at all 16 Arizona locations through July 31. For more information about Angry Crab Shack's locations, menu items and ongoing community engagement, visit angrycrabshack.com.
Learn more about the Arizona Housing Coalition at azhousingcoalition.org.
