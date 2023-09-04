Abrazo Health hospitals across the Valley are now hiring, and several job fairs are planned in September. The events provide opportunities to meet and interview with hiring leaders and potentially get an on-the-spot job offer.
Interviews will be held for all current vacancies throughout the hospitals. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet hiring managers for potential same-day job offers.
Whether you’re a new grad RN, experienced ICU nurse or looking for a job in hospital support services, Abrazo has a job waiting for you. Abrazo currently has more than 300 positions available, and many nurse jobs are eligible for signing bonuses.
Walk-in applicants are welcome at all of the job fairs. Abrazo’s hiring events in September include:
- New grad RN meet and greet in Scottsdale from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at TopGolf, 9500 Talking Stick Way.
- Abrazo Heart Hospital hiring event in Phoenix from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Abrazo Heart Hospital cafeteria, 1930 E. Thomas Road.
- Abrazo West Campus hiring event in Goodyear from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear, in the second floor conference room.
Abrazo’s new RN graduate program offers full-time registered nurses opportunities to grow with support for the transition from a new graduate to a fully skilled and professional nurse.
Full-time, part-time and per-diem positions are available for experienced RNs including CVICU, new grad RNs and Nurse Externs, Allied Health, Clinical and Operations Support throughout the hospitals on day and night shifts. Sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 are available for select full-time clinical positions.
“The hiring events are a great way to meet hospital leaders and learn more about Abrazo,” said Recruiter Wendy Fitzpatrick. “Abrazo supports its caregivers and staff with opportunities to grow professionally throughout their careers.”
Abrazo Health hospitals serve the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.
To see current Abrazo hospital job opportunities or to apply online, visit AbrazoHealth.com/careers.
Abrazo Health is one of the leading health systems in Arizona, serving the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.
The Abrazo system includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo Surprise Hospital and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and graduate medical education programs. For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.