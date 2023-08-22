Arizona real estate brand 72SOLD is now a partner with worldwide real estate digital service company, Boxbrownie.com.
“We are thrilled to be using another form of advanced photographic technology to present our homes in a way that attracts more buyers and achieves higher prices for our sellers,” said Greg Hague, CEO and founder of 72SOLD.
Boxbrownie.com is based in Australia with operations in 114 countries, more than 400 employees, 2,000-plus photo editors and 160,000 real estate agent members.
The company says real estate agents can enjoy a range of services dedicated to their needs from a selection of floor plans to development site plans, CGI renders and photo enhancement options including turning external property photos from day to dusk, adding virtual furniture to rooms and removing unwanted clutter.
“BoxBrownie's ability to really make a property shine at the lowest possible price is a natural fit,” said Brad Filliponi, BoxBrownie.com director. “We are excited to get phones ringing with interested buyers for home sellers using the 72SOLD program."
The partnership between 72SOLD and BoxBrownie.com gives 72SOLD representatives and their home sellers an additional price-enhancing marketing tool to further complement the 72SOLD program’s ability to get higher prices for home sellers, according to the Arizona real estate company.
Since its inception in 2018, 72SOLD has expanded rapidly, now offering its eight-day home selling program throughout the country. For more information, visit 72SOLD.com.
