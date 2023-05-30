RED Development recently revealed a list of new tenants that can be expected in the redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall ranging from restaurants to global beauty retailers and services along with the expansion of local favorites opening in 2024.
Located at 4568 E. Cactus Road in Phoenix, what once was the Paradise Valley Mall is being converted into a community gathering place complete with a variety of dining, retail options and entertainment. With phase one going underway in 2024, this is only the beginning of what’s to come.
Surrounded by beautiful landscaping and covering over 100 acres, PV is expected to become one of the Southwest’s most monumental mixed-use developments. A 3-acre central park and community gathering place will have linked open spaces and multi-modal connectivity, giving “live-work-play a new meaning with luxury residential complexes and a collection of office campuses and sought-after amenities.”
The latest announced tenants include Blanco Cocina + Cantina and Flower Child, Wren House Brewing Co., Sephora, Aveda and Frost Gelato.
In the summer of 2024, Fox Restaurant Concepts will be opening two of their culinary hotspots, Blanco Cocina + Cantina and Flower Child. With multiple locations throughout Arizona, Blanco Cocina + Cantina has always been a local favorite. In celebration of their expansion, the Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant will be debuting an expanded dinner experience.
Flower Child is all about health. Everything is made from scratch and with so many options their meals can be enjoyed by anyone with various dietary restrictions/needs. The fast-casual restaurant has customizable bowls, wraps, salads and more all in support of a healthy lifestyle.
“Bringing Blanco and Flower Child to such an iconic location felt like a natural fit. With Blanco being the center beacon around the park, launching the restaurant’s new dining experience here was an opportunity we couldn’t miss,” said Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “It's an honor to be a part of this vibrant transformation and we can't wait to share our concepts with the community, we know both will become staples at PV.”
Fox Restaurant Concepts will also be elevating their bar experience, drawing inspiration from Pushing Daisies, Fox’s Nashville-based sister concept. Get excited to enjoy their one-of-a-kind margaritas and menu full of agave-based spirits.
PV is excited to announce that Sephora is among the new tenant lineup. Aveda will also be opening a location in PV, offering their full-service salon with their plant-based hair and skin care brand.
Award-winning Wren House Brewing Co. known as one of the premier breweries in the state, will be bringing their Arizona rooted, finely crafted beer.
And, of course, you can’t forget about dessert. Frost Gelato will be bringing their delicious handcrafted gelato and sorbet to PV. It truly is a taste of Italy with a majority of their ingredients imported from Italy and made on site daily.
“PV is not just about revitalizing the former Paradise Valley Mall, but creating a new destination that can be the core of the community,” said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED.
“Welcoming best-in-class tenants like Sam Fox’s Blanco and Flower Child, Sephora and Aveda along with local favorites Wren House Brewing and Frost Gelato brings us a step closer to shaping the space we envisioned that fundamentally fosters a sense of belonging and pride in the neighborhood.”
With so much more to come, phase two is slated to begin in 2026.
“The progress being made at PV is phenomenal and the upcoming phase one opening represents a significant milestone for Phoenix,” said Councilwoman Debra Stark.
“This project will undoubtedly leave a positive impact on our local economy. PV is truly a testament to the strength and resiliency of our community, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth and prosperity it will bring.”
For more information on PV visitwww.reddevelopment.com/pvphx.
