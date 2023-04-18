Five new eateries are joining the Desert Ridge Marketplace dynamic roster of tenants in 2023, including three first-to-market concepts and two well-known brands, providing something for everyone.
The addition of these new tenants also brings the occupancy of Desert Ridge Marketplace to nearly 98% and reinforces the property’s dominance as a regional draw as a lifestyle and entertainment center.
This year, Kona Grill, known as “America’s Favorite Grill,” will open its third location in the Valley at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The restaurant will be situated just west of The District between The Keg Steakhouse and Thirsty Lion Gastropub.
With nearly 7,000 square feet of space, Kona’s reimagined concept will feature deluxe details from floor to ceiling. The menu will stay true to the classics offering American and seafood favorites including surf and turf, Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon, Macadamia Nut Chicken and more. Plus, indulge in refined cocktails and mouth watering margaritas – staples at Kona Grill.
Spitz Mediterranean, a first-to-market concept, is slated to open in spring. Already a foodie favorite in other cities, this eatery introduces a healthier, modern twist on the Mediterranean street food prevalent in Europe.
The restaurant will feature an award-winning menu including overflowing wraps, rich salads, gyros, flatbread pizzas, craft beer, sangria and more. Spitz Mediterranean also has options for every diet – paleo, keto-friendly, vegan and gluten-free. This new concept will be located in The District near the Splash Pad and Cupbop.
Fat Tuesday, known for the best frozen cocktails in the business, will be opening this summer inside The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Located near Nike Unite and Dave & Buster’s, guests can cool off during the scorching summer with deliciously crafted frozen cocktails in all shapes and sizes.
Fat Tuesday and Spitz Mediterranean will also be joining the center's new Sip & Stroll program that invites guests to stroll through The District with their favorite alcoholic beverage in hand, seven days a week.
Jin Jia, a brand new upscale Chinese bistro, will also make its mark at Desert Ridge Marketplace in 2023. This new brand will make a statement with its front and center location at the west end of The District near Barnes & Noble. The elevated experience will offer appetizing Chinese cuisine in a chic, ritzy and immersive atmosphere.
Yonutz Fantastical Dounts and Ice Cream, will open its first-ever Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace this year. Yonutz is “the world’s most innovative donut and ice cream concept,” offering gourmet donuts stuffed full of decadent ingredients. The tantalizing flavors and outrageous desserts even landed the concept on Dessert Wars – winning in both 2019 and 2020 – and solidified a brand partnership with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington.
In case you missed it, Dirty Dough, maker of super-stuffed, mouth-watering cookies, opened its doors in early February in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The cookie maker, founded in Tempe, joined several other new tenants including Cartel Roasting Co., Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Nordstrom Rack, Sid’s Garage and more.
Owned and managed by Phoenix based Vestar, Desert Ridge Marketplace is Arizona’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Featuring over 100 retailers and restaurants, the 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use lifestyle center recently completed a $22 million renovation.
Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix. For more information, visit shopdesertridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.