Green Mole Ingredients:
2-2.5 lbs. Tomatillos
8 Hatch Green Chile Peppers
2 Serrano Peppers
2 Onions (chopped)
1 head of Garlic
1 Carrot (chopped)
1 Potato (chopped)
2 cups Oil
2.5 cups Pumpkin Seeds
1.5 tablespoon Cumin
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
2 qts. Veal Stock or 4 oz (by weight) Veal Demi plus 2 qts. Water
5 bunches of Cilantro
TT Salt
TT Lime juice
Braised Pork Ingredients:
5 lbs. Pork Butt
1 qt. Green Mole
1 qt. Water
2 cups White Wine
TT Salt
Instructions:
Place the tomatillos on a baking sheet and roast in the oven at 250 F for 3 hours. Remove.
Place the 3 types of peppers – the Hatch Green Chiles, serrano and tomatillo peppers – on the baking sheet and roast in the oven at 250 F for 20 minutes. Remove.
Immediately out of the oven, steam the peppers in a small mixing bowl with plastic wrap covering the top. Let the peppers steam (this should take about 20 minutes), and then peel the peppers and take out the seeds.
Place the pumpkin seeds on a sheet pan, sprinkle with cinnamon and cumin, and roast in the oven for 5 minutes at 350 F with the fan on low.
Sauté the onions, garlic, carrots, and potatoes in oil until the onions are translucent. Then add the toasted pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, and cumin, and mix the ingredients together.
Add all 3 peppers – the Hatch chiles, serrano and tomatillo peppers – and beef stock.
Cook until the liquid reduces halfway. Blend with a stick blender or mixer and add cilantro. Slowly add hot water (around 4 cups). Be careful to not add too much. The sauce should be able to coat the back of a spoon – much like the consistency of BBQ sauce.
Season with salt and lime juice to taste.
Strain through China cap.
In a pan, pour a thin layer of oil. Season the pork butt with salt and sear it on the hot pan until a nice sear color is all around the piece of pork.
Place the pork butt in an oven resistant container, and cover it with mole, water, and white wine.
Once the pork is submerged, cover it and cook it in the oven at 300 F for about 4 hours or until it is tender. You can check if the pork is tender by sticking a fork through the meat. The fork should go all the way through and the meat should break down.
Take the pork out of the liquid and break it down with a couple of forks.
Mix it up with the green mole and enjoy.
