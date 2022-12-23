The world-famous Zoppe Family Circus brings its one-ring circus to the Valley this holiday season, honoring the history of the old-world Italian circus tradition.
Zoppe Family Circus' Liberta Zoppe is currently going on under the big top at Bell Bank Park through Sunday, Jan. 1.
Liberta Zoppe welcomes guests into an intimate, 500-seat tent for a show that stars Nino the Clown and a circus that is propelled by a central story (as opposed to individual acts) that features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation.
Giovanni Zoppé, director of the circus and a sixth-generation performer, says the show aims higher than what passes for circuses these days.
“We try to touch every emotion during the show,” he said. “They’ll laugh, they’ll cry, and they’ll feel for the characters. It’s more of an event than a show.”
Remaining show dates are:
- Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. and special New Year's Eve show at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at BellBankPark.com, with general admission starting at $25 and VIP tickets at $45. For more information on the Zoppe Family, visit Zoppe.net.
Bell Bank Park is located in Mesa at 1 Legacy Drive.
