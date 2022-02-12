Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) is excited to continue its 54th season with the hilarious comedy Women in Jeopardy! running February 10 through 27 at The Herberger Theater Center. The season’s third show is a witty comedy about the role of friendship as aging commences and what happens when you trade in your wine glasses for spy glasses when a mid-life crisis just isn’t your speed.
Liz’s best friends want her to be happy, but the dentist she’s smitten with is just plain creepy and they can’t help but wonder if he may be a serial killer. When he’s linked to a mysterious disappearance, the show’s two amateur sleuths turn their book club into a mash-up of Nancy Drew, Murder She Wrote, and Sex and the City, to get answers.
The production is written by award-winning playwright Wendy MacLeod, known for her play-turned-Miramax film The House of Yes, and directed by ATC’s Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels, who also directed the show’s premier at Geva Theater in Rochester, New York, in 2015. World-class, professional cast members include ATC debut actors Aysan Celik, Gail Rastorfer, Ashley Shamoon, and Damian Garcia. Julia Brothers, who last performed in ATC’s George is Dead and was in the Women in Jeopardy! premier, and Joel Van Liew who last appeared in ATC’s Digital Play Reading of Slow Food, are excited to be making their return to Arizona Theatre Company’s stage for this show.
“I was lucky enough to direct the world premiere production of this years ago, and my original plan was to build a production specifically for Arizona as my first directed show,” says Daniels. “Wendy MacLeod had her ticket booked to join us and we were hours away from starting rehearsal when COVID-19 forced us to pause all activity. The set was built and sitting in our production shop. So, now, two years later, I can’t wait to build a production, based on one of the funniest scripts I know, just for my home state.”
Performances will be held at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, in Phoenix. Flex pass subscriptions begin at $212 and can be used in multiple combinations for any shows. Single tickets are on sale now and prices start at $25. Digital streaming of the show is also available at www.atc.org/atc-on-demand. Tickets can be purchased at www.atc.org or 833-ATC-SEAT. For the latest health and safety protocols, visit www.atc.org/health-safety.
