From Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, Valley residents can catch 12 live music performances, 5 theater performances, 1 art show opening, a season kick-off festival and First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum. See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

MIM_concerts-hot-club-of-cowtown_1920x936.jpg

Hot Club of Cowtown

Sept. 3

Hot Club of Cowtown

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Sugar Thieves

Sept. 3

Sugar Thieves CD Release Party

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

TheNash_Adam-B.-Clark_640x360.jpg

Adam B. Clark

Sept. 4

Adam Clark Quartet

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Sept. 5

Phoenix Blues Society Fundraiser & Band Showcase

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

Yucca_Firebug.jpg

Firebug

Sept. 5

Firebug

Yucca Tap Room

www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777

Sept. 6

Gogol Bordello

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

MIM_concerts-jerry-douglas-band_1920x936.jpg

Jerry Douglas Band

Sept. 7

Jerry Douglas Band

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

VanBuren_GaryClarkJr..jpg

Sept. 7

Gary Clark Jr.

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Sept. 7

Tin Can Screamers

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

MIM_concerts-vieux-farka-toure_1920x936.jpg

Vieux Farka Touré

Sept. 8

Vieux Farka Touré

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Celebrity_Styx.jpg

Styx

Sept. 8–9

Styx

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600

Sept. 10

Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance: Remembering John Coltrane

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

THEATER

Steel Magnolias The Phoenix Theatre Company

Jodie L. Weiss and Emily Mohney in Steel Magnolias.

Thru Sept. 12

Steel Magnolias

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

DonBluthFrontRowTheatre_Bench in the Sun 10_2021.jpg

A Bench in the Sun

Thru Sept. 18

A Bench in the Sun

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus.jpg

Company of Hamilton, National Tour 

Sept. 8 – Oct. 10

Hamilton

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Black Theatre Troupe Sistas

Sept. 10–26

Sistas: The Musical

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8129

Fountain Hills Theater, Rumors

Pictured L–R: (foreground) Lauren Isherwood, Dan Marburger, Richard Wells, Christi Sweeney, James Rowe and Valerie Tanner (background) Katie Male and Patrick Russo 

Sept. 10–26

Rumors

Fountain Hills Theater — Mainstage/Mainstage Too

www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661

ART, FILM & MORE

Phoenix Art Museum exterior

This First Friday, catch the premiere of In this moment, a filmed dance performance choreographed by Kleiton Sistelos and inspired by Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich. Free for members and the public, visitors can experience the film in person from 3–7pm in Whiteman Hall at Phoenix Art Museum or online on the Museum’s YouTube channel.

Pictured: Phoenix Art Museum exterior

Sept. 3

First Friday – Filmed Dance Performance: In this moment

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

MimiOChun_PrimeHermit_2021.jpg

Mimi O Chun, “Prime Hermit,” 2021; fiberfill, armature wire, cotton cloth, embroidery floss; 18 x 12 x 12 inches.

Sept. 4 – Jan. 23

“Mimi O Chun: It’s all cake” 

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

www.smoca.org; 480.874.4666

MAC_Jerusafunk

Jerusafunk will perform at Mesa Arts Center's Season Kickoff Festival, 8-10pm

Sept. 10

Season Kickoff Festival: WONDERLAND

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com/seasonkickoff; 480.644.6500

