From Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, Valley residents can catch 12 live music performances, 5 theater performances, 1 art show opening, a season kick-off festival and First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Sept. 3
Hot Club of Cowtown
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 3
Sugar Thieves CD Release Party
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 4
Adam Clark Quartet
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 5
Phoenix Blues Society Fundraiser & Band Showcase
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 5
Firebug
Yucca Tap Room
www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777
Sept. 6
Gogol Bordello
The Van Buren
Sept. 7
Jerry Douglas Band
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 7
Gary Clark Jr.
The Van Buren
Sept. 7
Tin Can Screamers
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 8
Vieux Farka Touré
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 8–9
Styx
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600
Sept. 10
Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance: Remembering John Coltrane
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
THEATER
Thru Sept. 12
Steel Magnolias
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru Sept. 18
A Bench in the Sun
Don Bluth Front Row Theater
www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
Sept. 8 – Oct. 10
Hamilton
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434
Sept. 10–26
Sistas: The Musical
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8129
Sept. 10–26
Rumors
Fountain Hills Theater — Mainstage/Mainstage Too
www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661
ART, FILM & MORE
Sept. 3
First Friday – Filmed Dance Performance: In this moment
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880
Sept. 4 – Jan. 23
“Mimi O Chun: It’s all cake”
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
www.smoca.org; 480.874.4666
Sept. 10
Season Kickoff Festival: WONDERLAND
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com/seasonkickoff; 480.644.6500
