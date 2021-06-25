Summer is “officially” here, but never fear, with local music, groovy art, live theater and family-friendly outings, there are plenty of ways to stay cool and keep everyone entertained. Here are just a few of the events going on Around Town, June 25 – July 2. |CST
LIVE MUSIC
June 25
I Am AZ Music: The Sugar Thieves
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 26
Tracing Faces
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com
June 26
Don Flemons
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 27
Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
July 2
Paper Foxes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 2
SoulBird
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com
FAMILIY FRIENDLY
June 26
Waking Up with Butterflies
Butterfly Wonderland
butterflywonderland.com; 480.800.3000
Throughout the Month
Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Arizona Science Center
azscience.org; 602.716.2000
DANCE & THEATRE
June 25
Bridgman | Packer Dance
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Fridays
Hang & Focus Live Podcast
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org/hangandfocus
Thru July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru July 24
Kill Socrates, A Comedy
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
ART
July 2
Free-Access First Friday
(Plus, discounted tickets to “Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich”)
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org; 602.257.1880
Thru July 18
“Juried Members Exhibition”
Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts
sonoranartsleague.org; 480.575.6624
Thru Oct. 17
Jacob A. Meders: “And It’s Built on the Sacred”
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org; 480.874.4666
