PHXArt_FearlessFashion_2021-0405_Rudi_Gernreich_Fearless_Fashion_038_RS.jpg

Installation view of Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich, 2021, Phoenix Art Museum. Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich is organized and circulated by the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles.

 Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum.

Summer is “officially” here, but never fear, with local music, groovy art, live theater and family-friendly outings, there are plenty of ways to stay cool and keep everyone entertained. Here are just a few of the events going on Around Town, June 25 – July 2. |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Around Town, June 25 – July 2

June 25
I Am AZ Music: The Sugar Thieves
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM_dom-flemons_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

Don Flemons performs at Musical Instrument Museum, June 26.

June 26
Tracing Faces
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com

June 26
Don Flemons
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 27
Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Butterfly Wonderland by Steve Yap

Wake up with the butterflies at Butterfly Wonderland.

July 2
Paper Foxes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

July 2
SoulBird
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com

FAMILIY FRIENDLY

June 26
Waking Up with Butterflies
Butterfly Wonderland
butterflywonderland.com; 480.800.3000

Throughout the Month
Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Arizona Science Center
azscience.org; 602.716.2000

PhoenixTheatre_ddl_press1_rev2.jpg

Daddy Long Legs

DANCE & THEATRE

June 25
Bridgman | Packer Dance
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Fridays
Hang & Focus Live Podcast
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org/hangandfocus

Thru July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Thru July 24
Kill Socrates, A Comedy
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

ART

July 2
Free-Access First Friday
(Plus, discounted tickets to “Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich”)
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org; 602.257.1880

Thru July 18
“Juried Members Exhibition”
Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts
sonoranartsleague.org; 480.575.6624

Thru Oct. 17
Jacob A. Meders: “And It’s Built on the Sacred”
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org; 480.874.4666

