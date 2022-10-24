While everyone is enjoying “spooky season,” Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) is celebrating “Spookley Season” with the Arizona debut of Spookley the Square Pumpkin The Musical through this Sunday, Oct. 30, at Valley Youth Theatre, located at First and Fillmore streets in downtown Phoenix.
Based on the popular book series by Joe Troiano, Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical follows a square pumpkin trying to fit into a round-pumpkin world. Spookley tries his best at his pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm, but he isn't sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens the farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.
According to VYT’s Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper, it’s this theme of acceptance that made him excited to put Spookley on stage. “I’ve wanted to do this show for a while because of its message. We are better people when we embrace the things that make us different.”
While all VYT’s shows are performed by Valley young people, audience members will see something a little different on stage this time – puppets! Actors will be acting along-side their puppet characters. Cooper said, “the puppets add a magical twist to the performance. It’s such a fun addition to the story that our audience will love.”
Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre will host both in person and virtual school field trips, as well as VYT’s Literacy and The Arts program, the award-winning program that gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theater. Books related to the production and accompanying study guides are provided to the children free-of-charge prior to seeing the show.
Produced and directed by Cooper with co-music direction by Mark Fearey and Tyler Thompson. Spookley features puppets by James Kemp of James Kemp Puppets with lighting design by Dawson Buckholz and costume design by Karol Cooper. The production stage manager is Morgan McCall.
Remaining public performances include Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon and 3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The theater is located at 525 N. First St. in downtown Phoenix. Ticket prices are $22.50 and can be purchased at vyt.com or by calling the box office at 602-253-8188.
Valley Youth Theatre’s mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers eight-week fall, winter and spring performing arts classes, as well as spring break and summer camps. VYT’s ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund as well as their annual fundraising event, the VYTal (Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership) Affair, in August.
For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit vyt.com.
