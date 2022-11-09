From Mexico to Morocco, Canada to Kenya — travel around the world in just 80 minutes with Scottsdale’s eight Sister Cities during a Nov. 12 multimedia showcase at the Scottsdale Public Library Civic Center Branch.
Entitled “Around the World in 80 Minutes,” attendees will armchair travel to Kingston, Canada; Killarney, Ireland; Interlaken, Switzerland; Marrakech, Morocco; Uasin Gishu, Kenya; Cairns, Australia; Haikou, China; and Alamos, Mexico.
Culture and tourism will be spotlighted, and there will be exciting announcements about upcoming member trips, student exchanges, holiday member receptions and cultural activities.
“COVID required us to pause many of our in-person activities, but we are now ramping up to rekindle the strong relationships we enjoy with our international friends,” said Sandra Zally, president of Scottsdale Sister Cities Association (SSCA). “We have many opportunities for the citizens of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to build international bridges.”
“Take off” for Around the World is at 2 p.m. in the lower level auditorium of the library, located at 3839 N. Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale.
“We promise no airline hassles when you armchair travel with us,” joked Kathy George, the group’s membership chairman. “And, after our program, consider heading over to the Waterfront for one of the last chances to experience this year’s Canal Convergence Light + Art extravaganza.”
For more information about SSCA’s “Around the World” event or to register to attend, visit the organization’s website.
Currently, SSCA has two art exchange exhibits on display, one locally and one in Cairns, Australia. Art created by teens from Kingston, Canada can be seen at the Library’s Mustang Branch, located at 10101 N. 90th Street.
SSCA is also celebrating 35 years of friendship with Cairns and has partnered with the Scottsdale Artist School to arrange for works by local Urban Sketchers to be exhibited at the Tanks Art Center in Cairns, Australia.
“The art exhibit is just one piece of our activities to celebrate 35 years of sisterhood with Cairns,” said George Hartz, SSCA chairman of the Cairns City Committee.
On a recent Saturday morning at McCormick-Stillman Park, the group hosted free live steamer train rides, a “Diary of a Wombat” storybook walkabout, Australian seed planting and drawing lessons for wombats and kangaroos.
“Everyone definitely learned more about Australia,” Hartz said.
Learn how to get involved in SSCA’s “Mission of Building Bridges of International Understanding and Goodwill,” a program originally conceived by President Eisenhower in 1956.
For more information on the association, visit their website at scottsdalesistercities.org.
