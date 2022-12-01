Just in time to put a bow on this year’s holiday shopping, more than 350 juried artists will gather to offer their award-winning creations at the annual Tempe Festival of the Arts this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, Dec. 2-4, the Tempe Festival of the Arts will take place on Mill Avenue and surrounding streets all weekend.
Each year, event planners receive hundreds of applications from artists representing all 50 states. Entrants are selected across 17 categories, and the resulting 350-plus participating artisans represent the best of unique, handmade artwork ranging from woodwork and ceramics to wearable art and jewelry. In addition to vying for recognition from judges, artists display their creations for purchase throughout the event.
When they’re not shopping for one-of-a-kind artisan-crafted gifts, visitors can enjoy a wide range of entertainment by well-known local musicians and street performers including henna artists, musicians, a juggler and caricature artists, along with other fun entertainment. Vendors, sponsor exhibits and entertainment booths add to the excitement.
Throughout the festival, 12 muralists will be creating art in real time on Chalk-A-Lot Street (Fourth Street west of Mill Avenue). Each muralist will be assigned a section of the street to transform into a work of art reflecting this year’s theme: Holiday Spirit Around the World. Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite works and help designate this year’s Best Mural and People’s Choice winners.
Live musical performances are scheduled throughout the festival, with distinct acts at each of four stages.
For the entertainment schedule, visit Entertainment | The Experience | Tempe Festival of the Arts.
When visitors are ready to wind down – or even refuel before checking out more booths – a world of flavors awaits. The Food Court will feature everything from Guac Girl and Island Noodles to Safari Samosas and It’s Seoul Good, while food trucks like Sally’s BBQ, Yellowman Fry Bread and Minburi Thai provide even more options. An array of snack and drink vendors will also be on site for lighter bites, including San Francisco Chocolate Factory, The Salted Knot and Mowi Wowi Hawaiian.
The Festival of the Arts will also feature three beer and wine locations, as well as a wine and spirits tasting for guests ages 21 and older. The Centerpoint and Maple Beer and Wine Bars feature Pedal Haus Brewery, while the Maple Food Truck Bar features Four Peaks Brewing Company. In addition, a collection of Arizona wineries and distilleries will be showcased at a tasting at Centerpoint Plaza.
Another popular feature of the Festival of the Arts is the Kids Block, which celebrates and inspires budding artists. This year’s Kids Block will also showcase artwork from more than 350 local student artists. In addition, young artists will have the opportunity to get hands-on with special art projects and activities presented by community partners, including a tiny home painting studio by Be… An Artist Studio; make and take crafts from City of Tempe Arts and Culture; puppet making and popsicle fairies from Puppet Pie; and building a city out of recyclables with Upcycled City.
Children eager to start their own art collections will also have the chance to begin that journey with handcrafted pieces offered at $5 in the Young Collectors booth.
Additional details about Tempe Festival of the Arts can be found at tempefestivalofthearts.com.
