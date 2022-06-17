Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in "Shrek The Musical JR.," based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical, is playing this weekend at the Musical Theatre of Anthem.
It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, "Shrek JR." is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.
Get tickets at musicaltheatreofanthem.org. Performances are on Friday, June 17 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.; and on Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.