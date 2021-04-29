The Phoenix Art Museum teams up with FilmBar to once again present Films in the Garden. Showing April 29 – May 1: La Strada. Presented in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden with limited capacity. La Strada [Unrated; 1954] will show at 7:30pm.
Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina) is sold by her mother into the employ of Zampanò (Anthony Quinn), a brutal strongman in a traveling circus. When Zampanò encounters an old rival in highwire artist the Fool (Richard Basehart), his fury is provoked to its breaking point. A poetic fable of love and cruelty, La Strada is the film that launched Masina and her husband, director Federico Fellini, to international stardom.
