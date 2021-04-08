The Phoenix Art Museum teams up with FilmBar to once again present Films in the Garden. Showing April 8–10: Black Orpheus. Presented in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden with limited capacity. Black Orpheus [PG; 1959] will show at 7:30pm.
Winner of both the Academy Award for best foreign-language film and the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or, Marcel Camus’ Black Orpheus (Orfeu negro) brings the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice to the 20th-century madness of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. With its eye-popping photography and ravishing, epochal soundtrack, Black Orpheus was an international cultural event that kicked off the bossa nova craze across the Americas.
