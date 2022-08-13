...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 1215 AM MST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1019 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale
Airport, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Scottsdale, Desert
Ridge Marketplace and Papago Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
* Until 200 AM MST.
* At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa and East Central Yuma Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1215 AM MST.
* At 807 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Painted Rock Dam.
Old US 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon,
Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer
Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa,
Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen
Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood
risk Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
