Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1019 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale Airport, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Scottsdale, Desert Ridge Marketplace and Papago Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... * Until 200 AM MST. * At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa and East Central Yuma Counties PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 807 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Painted Rock Dam. Old US 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&