Fountain Hills Theater will present "Solitary Confinement" Aug. 19 through Sept 4. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
By Rupert Holmes, "Solitary Confinement" features an eccentric billionaire, Richard Jannings, who discovers that someone is trying to murder him in his high-rise, security-controlled penthouse, it becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse between the paranoid Jannings and the mysterious would-be assassin. This wildly unique murder mystery by Holmes becomes a thrilling and funny whodunit. The brilliance of this story will challenge your imagination and powers of deduction - every time you think you've figured out the story, it twists and turns, upending your perceptions and reshaping Jannings' fate.
In addition to "Solitary Confinement," the play’s author, Holmes is best known for penning many popular songs recorded by Barbra Streisand and others and broke into the popular music scene with his performance of "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)." Holmes is the first person in theatrical history to singly win Tony awards as a playwright, a lyricist and a composer. He has won identical honors from the New York Drama Desk, with a fourth award in their additional category for his orchestrations. His works for Broadway include "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," which won the Tony award for Best Musical and had a critically-acclaimed Broadway revival by the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2012-2013. His script for "Curtains," with a score by the legendary team of Kander and Ebb, won Holmes an additional Drama Desk award for Best Book while receiving two further Tony nominations for Book and Lyrics.
"Solitary Confinement" is directed by David Barker and stars Edward Allesandro, Art Calvin, Carl Huffman, Jane Rollins, Samuel Tate and Ben Tyler. It's presented through special arrangement with Holmes and The Holmes Line of Music, LLC.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the theater's box office by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youths 17 and under. Senior, veteran, group and student discounts are available. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.