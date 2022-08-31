The Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts is introducing a new exhibition on Thursday, Sept. 1, called “Subtle Perceptiveness is a Superpower.”
This is a show of works established by artist Don Robbins and serves to immerse audiences in the nuances and complexities of urban living. The opening reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, featuring an artist meet-and-greet and live music.
“Subtle Perceptiveness is a Superpower” will present acrylic paintings and prints by Robbins, known for his powerful renditions of intricate social issues. The artist embodies mastery in engaging the senses through intentional color and shape, signifying an enduring influence from the intensity of his work. This exhibit, curated by Clottee Hammons, renowned artist, activist and emancipation arts creative director, furthers her work of empowering and uplifting artists throughout the Valley.
Located at Phoenix Center for the Arts, the Larry Wilson Gallery is free and open to the public. “Subtle Perceptiveness is a Superpower” will be on exhibit in Phoenix Sept. 1-27. For gallery hours and more details, call 602-254-3100 or go HERE.
