It’s summertime, which means hot temperatures here in Arizona. People are constantly finding ways to cool off by visiting a splash pad, swimming or turning up the AC. Here in the Phoenix area, there are plenty of museums that offer a great place to help you beat the heat and have an educational, quality time with your family:
- Musical Instrument Museum
Who doesn’t love music? This unique museum features over 15,000 different musical instruments from nearly 200 countries. Since it opened its doors in 2010, the Musical Instrument Museum is the largest museum of its kind in the world. Not only is it a museum, but it is also a performance hall featuring artists of over 20 genres and dance styles. It also hosts events.
Check out what’s coming up on the Musical Instrument Museum calendar.
- Children’s Museum of Phoenix
An excellent place to visit for both the young, and the young at heart. This museum is one of the top three children’s museums in the nation. The Children's Museum of Phoenix has over 48,000 square feet of space to explore, great for children ages 0 to 10. The museum has more than 300 play experiences and a diverse range of classes and programs. Plus, admission is free the first Friday of every month.
Here is the Children’s Museum of Phoenix Calendar for events, classes and programs.
- Arizona Boardwalk
Located in Scottsdale, there are a lot of fun and educational opportunities at the Arizona Boardwalk. See amazing creatures of the ocean at the Odysea Aquarium. Experience the beauty of butterflies in the immersive Butterfly Wonderland. Explore the world of dinosaurs at Pangaea: Land of the Dinosaurs.
The Arizona Boardwalk also hosts free events each month. See what’s coming up on the Arizona Boardwalk calendar.
- Phoenix Art Museum
Sometimes, it’s best to step away from the television, smartphone or tablet device, and set your eyes on the real thing. The Phoenix Art Museum has been open for 60 years, with world-class exhibitions, collections and learning experiences. The museum seeks to ignite imaginations, create connections and serve as a place for all people to experience the power of art.
Free admission occurs every Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m. and the first Friday of the month from 3 to 7 p.m. Check out other free admission opportunities by visiting the Phoenix Art Museum website.
- Penske Racing Museum
Does your child love cars? The Penske Racing Museum showcases an amazing collection of cars, trophies and racing memorabilia. It also features more than a dozen Penske team race cars. And the best part? Admission is always free! Take your racecar-loving kid (or parent) to see this cool collection of cars. View hours here.
- Heard Museum
Discover the region’s American Indian culture through art and history. The Heard Museum is unique, as it presents stories and art of the American Indian culture from a first-person perspective.
Admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m. every first Friday of the month (except March) and the fourth Sunday of the month 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June through September. Learn more about the Heard Museum.
- Phoenix Police Museum
With over 130 years of history to discover, this police museum highlights the history of the Phoenix Police Department from 1881 to today.
With free admission, families can learn about the Phoenix Police history through exhibits and interactive tours. The museum also offers private tours for groups of more than 10 people. Learn more about the Phoenix Police Museum.
- Hall of Flame – Museum of Firefighting
The Hall of Flame is probably the coolest Firefighting Museum you will see. This museum has almost an acre of fire history exhibits, over 100 fully restored pieces of fire apparatus, a children’s area and a museum gift shop. Click here for the hours and pricing.
