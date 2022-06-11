Join Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and the rest of the East High gang as Valley Youth Theatre returns to the Herberger Theater Center June 10-26 with Disney's High School Musical.
Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.
It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
Disney's High School Musical is fun for the whole family. Its large cast size and upbeat numbers make it the ideal show for middle and high school productions or the highlight of any community theatre's season!
