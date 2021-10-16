The Phoenix Symphony will celebrate its 75th Anniversary season by including a dynamic mix of performances. Kicking off its 2021–22 season, Friday, Oct. 22, at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, will be performances featuring violinist Giora Schmidt. The orchestra will perform Verdi’s Overture to La Forza del Destino and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Sympony No. 5 under the direction of Virginia G. Piper Music Director Tito Muñoz.
It will be the first performance of the full orchestra since the onset of the pandemic. And it will be a celebration not only of the 75th Anniversary, but of the organization’s perseverance during the biggest crisis in its history.
“We are thrilled to return to Symphony Hall and perform for our community once again,” shared Suzanne Wilson, president and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony, in the season announcement release. “Opening Night will be very emotional for all of us as we reunite and take part in this triumphant homecoming. We are looking forward to celebrating The Symphony’s return and our 75th Anniversary together with so many people who have supported The Orchestra as music lovers and friends.”
The 75th Anniversary includes a robust mix of classics, pops and special performances, with some truly innovative and attention-grabbing programs scheduled. Highlights of the season include:
- Classics performances with guest artists including violinist Midori (making her first performance with the Orchestra since 2007); pianists Jon Kimura Parker, Joyce Yang and Stewart Goodyear; cellist Gabriel Martins; clarinetist Alex Laing; and spoken-word artist Aaron Dworkin. The performances will feature works by Stravinsky, Gershwin, Brahms, Beethoven, Dvořák and several other noteworthy composers. The Classics Series will wrap up in May with performances of Beethoven’s Ninth with The Phoenix Symphony Chorus.
- A diverse schedule of pops performances featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, Mambo Kings, Holiday Pops, Music of Frank Sinatra, Broadway Showstoppers, Music of The Beatles and much more.
- Performances from the hit movies Coco and Jurassic Park.
- Special performances including “Steve Hackman’s Brahms v. Radiohead” at ASU Gammage Auditorium, Handel’s Messiah at Mesa Arts Center and Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, and a New Year’s Eve performance with a special guest artist.
“We wanted to put together a truly dynamic and engaging schedule of performances to celebrate this 75th Anniversary season,” Muñoz said. “After all the challenges of the last year, we wanted to bring to life performances that will stir the soul and truly connect with our audiences. It will be wonderful to take the stage once again and perform such a diverse season of music.”
For tickets, additional information or to view the entire season schedule, visit www.phoenixsymphony.org.
