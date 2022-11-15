One of the Valley’s premier back-tie galas, the Phoenix Heart Ball benefiting the American Heart Association greater Phoenix division, returns to the Phoenician Resort’s Grand Ballroom for its 63rd year Saturday, Nov. 19.
This year’s ball is being chaired by Amanda Maria Garmany, alongside her executive committee including Vice Chairmen, Racquel Miller and Denise Voss; Heart Ball Sweetheart Jennifer Carmer; Chairman-Elect, Charlene Berge-Blum and the 2022 Honorary Chairman, Mark Tarbell.
This year’s theme is “Hope for the Future,” which Garmany chose due to the nearly 60% of overweight children ages 5 to 7 who had at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease and the 25 percent who had two or more risk factors.
“I know that we can truly make a difference in the lives of children in our community that could entirely prevent forms of heart disease in the future,” Garmany said.
In 1959 when the Phoenix Heart Ball was introduced to the community, research for pacemakers, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and bypass surgery was just getting underway. According to the American Heart Association, these cardiac advances, along with many of the lifesaving programs taken for granted today, have been made possible by the generosity of the Phoenix Heart Ball donors and philanthropic community partners.
Currently, the Phoenix Heart Ball supports preventative and instructional programs designed to educate children on nutrition and exercise; to teach adults about risk factors and cholesterol reduction; and to alert the community about how to recognize the signs of heart attack and stroke. Funds raised by the Phoenix Heart Ball also support research and scientific discoveries that advance the diagnosis, care and treatment of heart disease and stroke.
The gala kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Phoenician, located at 6000 E. Camelback Rd. in Scottsdale.
There are a limited number of seats and sponsorships are available for this prestigious event, which can be purchased at phoenixheartball.heart.org or by contacting the American Heart Association Greater Phoenix Division at 602-414-5359. For those who can’t attend the event but want to contribute, donations can also be made online.
