Summer in the CITY 2021 playlist

For your summertime listening pleasure, we’ve put together a playlist of Arizona music artists, both past and present — Phoenix area artists who have played here this summer, iconic Arizona musicians, legendary artists who made Arizona their home for a time or recorded iconic tracks in the state, and those who have captured the soul and sound of our state through their music.

Who are your favorite Arizona music artists? Let us know and we’ll add them to our Summer in the CITY 2021 playlist. In the meantime, stay cool and keep jammin’ local! |CST

