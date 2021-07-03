Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 900 PM MST. * At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Surprise, Buckeye, Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Sun City West, New River, Morristown, Beardsley, Vistancia and Anthem. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 541 PM MST, blowing dust near Interstate 10 and State Route 347, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 159 and 172. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 162 and 164. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 48 and 55. Locations impacted include... Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Firebird Lake and Komatke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 17 miles southwest of Wickenburg to near Wittmann to Waddell, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 76 and 126. US Highway 60 between mile markers 123 and 146. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 143 and 154. Locations impacted include... Glendale, Surprise, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Wittmann, Circle City, Litchfield Park, Palo Verde, Perryville, White Tank Mountain Park and Luke AFB. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation. &&

...Airport Weather Warning for Deer Valley Airport until 700 PM MST for strong gusty winds and lightning.... .Wind Potential... Northwest winds sustained at 15 knots with gusts in excess of 35 knots .Dust Potential... Not Expected Other Threats/Remarks... Lightning is anticipated within 5 miles of the airport in 30 minutes.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MST... At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sun City West, moving south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Wittmann, Beardsley, Surprise Stadium, Arrowhead Mall and Vistancia. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 129 and 147. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 13 and 18. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 10 and 16, and between mile markers 23 and 29. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&