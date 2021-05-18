Legendary rockers STYX will grace the stage at the historic Celebrity Theatre this September.
After spending the past year on the touring sidelines because of the pandemic, the band says it is eager to hit the road with their 2021 tour. Concert goers can expect to take in STYX hits like “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Miss America,” “Crystal Ball,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” as well as new material from their upcoming 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown, set for release June 18, 2021, on the band’s label Alpha Dog 2T/Ume, which will be sold as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms. Fans can pre-order it at styxworld.com.
The title track to Crash of the Crown is now available to stream and download with pre-orders on digital platforms. Fans can listen to the new song here.
Celebrity Theatre performances will take place Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 9. Showtimes are 8pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, May 21, at celebritytheatre.com.
