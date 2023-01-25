Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale.
Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest spots in the area listing Scottsdale as a top option with its incredible nightlife and restaurants. Since 2020 the bachelorette party industry has exploded in popularity in the Arizona sun and some believe it is partly because of the relaxed restrictions in the area, not to mention the consistency of the sunny weather.
We compiled a list of some of the most popular bachelorette “go to” locations that have seen a huge uprising in popularity over the last two years in Scottsdale and surrounding areas.
Brunch n’ vibe
SugarJam at the Southern Kitchen is located in north Scottsdale. There is a resident DJ on-site spinning all the greatest hits to craft cocktails and mimosa flights as you enjoy a Southern brunch. To stay up-to-date on SugarJam and the latest happenings, visit sjsouthernkitchen.com/ or follow on Instagram.
Another Brunch favorite spot is OEB Breakfast Co (visit eatoeb.com) offering a creative spin on traditional breakfast classics. The Instagram-worthy décor, chef prepared food and drinks makes this the perfect Scottsdale breakfast spot to fuel up before a day of exploring.
Instagrammable moments
Visit Santé for a modern-day tea party in the Soiree Room. Hollywood Regency glamour with boho touches. Design features include living green moss walls, neon signs and a pink feather chandelier, with a focus on blush tones, brass accents and natural wood. The perfect place to get a delicious meal and pic with your best gals! Visit lovesante.com or follow on Instagram.
Traditional fare
If the ladies are looking for an elevated Italian meal, located less than a half a mile from all of the best clubs in Old Town Scottsdale then EVO is the place. The dinner hours are from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the space is a sleek and timeless environment. Visit evoscottsdale.com or follow on Instagram.
Bad repo-tation
Later in the night the bridal squad needs to head over to the striking dining experience at Society by Evo. The space offers a glowing rose quartz bar top, a textured flower accent wall while greenery and flowers suspend overhead. No visit is complete without enjoying a Tequila Sherbet cocktail or the Bad Repo-Tation. Visit their website societybyevo.com or follow on Instagram.
Guns, plus roses
Trying to find something completely different to do with your crew? What about a girl’s night out trying your aim during target practice? C2 Tactical offers group packages with firearms, pre-loaded ammo, targets and T-shirts for everyone in the group. Visit c2tactical.com for more information.
Hit the dance floor
If live music and dancing is your scene, then make a reservation for the ladies at Wasted Grain in Old Town Scottsdale wastedgrain.com. You will skip the lines and be given the VIP treatment as you experience the open-air 3,000-square-foot garden. Location is dog-friendly with ample comfortable seating.
Roam about
An experience not quite like any other. There is nothing like a bar on wheels to set the mood at Arizona Party Bike - arizonapartybike.com. It sets the stage for the rest of the evening with its sound system, party lights and VIP drink specials as you and your friends pedal around town together.
Perhaps you would rather see some of Arizona’s natural beauty with an off-road adventure in the Sonoran Desert with Off-Road Jeep Adventures. The tour includes a Jeep that can hold 14 of your friends with an incredible sound system while you take in the desert views and enjoy some cocktails (BYOB).
The house party
Let's not forget the over-the-top home rentals in the luxurious neighborhoods in Scottsdale for your prenuptial fun. Some of the ladies are finding this to be a way to have all of the amenities they are looking for in a home base before dinner along with some extra treats like a personal butler. A Butler Company abutlercompany.com set out to provide a whole new experience for bachelorette groups and brides to be.
Their handsome, fit and outgoing butlers are an amazing addition to spice up any bachelorette party! Butlers are more than happy to serve refreshments, host and join in party games, fire up and man the grill, mingle with guests, be your own personal amateur photographer, Spotify DJ, serve appetizers, set up and clean and are always happy to pose for those everlasting, and wild bachelorette party photos.
Southern flavors
South Carolina native Chef William Turner is transforming the culinary scene of the Valley’s bachelorettes. Turner has appeared over 70 times on popular TV shows between Tucson and Phoenix and has graced many publications. Having served hundreds of bachelorette parties he has the most sought-after private chef in the area for these special moments. Turner’s motto is, “Give people what they want.” Don’t wait too long to reach out as he gets booked months in advance for these special moments. To learn more about Turner, visit chefwilliamturner.com/.
