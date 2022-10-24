Soweto Gospel Choir and Vienna Boys Choir will bring the best vocal music from around the world to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Direct from South Africa, Soweto Gospel Choir is an awe-inspiring 20-member ensemble that thrills audiences worldwide. Through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes and infectious spirit, a Soweto Gospel Choir performance truly uplifts the soul.
“We are thrilled to have Soweto Gospel Choir back since they were last here in 2014. It's been too long,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director for the center. “I'm truly touched by this group — their contagious energy and vocal vibrancy — and I'm especially looking forward to their program about civil rights.”
The spectacular, three-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir is returning to North America with “HOPE – It’s Been A Long Time Coming,” a show that celebrates American and South African artists associated with the struggles for civil rights and social justice throughout their countries’ complex histories. Expect to hear South African freedom songs alongside the music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Mahlia Jackson and others, combined with traditional African gospel music and spirituals.
Soweta Gospel Choir will perform in Scottsdale on Oct. 25. A few weeks later, on Nov. 15, Vienna Boys Choir will appear at the center.
With more than 100 members, The Vienna Boys Choir has delighted music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire, which includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music.
The Vienna Boys Choir can trace its history as far back as the 13th century, but it was formally established at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel in 1498 by Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I. Today’s Vienna Boys Choir comprises talented young singers from all over the world, including boys from Austria, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines and the United States.
“Vienna Boys will be a real treat, and I'm so happy we were able to reschedule them after the pandemic canceled their concert in 2020,” Messmer said. “Since the concert is close to holidays, they have agreed to add some special holiday songs to their already fabulous program.”
The Soweto Gospel Choir performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street. Tickets are $28 to $68. The Vienna Boys Choir concert is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the center. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.
Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.
Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches — Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation — serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the city of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.
Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.
