The Sonoran Arts League, a nonprofit, volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education with more than 600 members from around the United States and Canada, welcomed new Executive Director Warren M. Davis in January.
Davis comes to the Sonoran Arts League with more than two decades of nonprofit and arts experience, specializing in external relations, fundraising, board governance, consulting and volunteer management. With a Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University in Tempe in theater and art history, and a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in Liberal Studies, Davis brings to his new position an exceptional range of experiences to advance the mission of the League.
“The Board and I feel that Warren’s qualifications and past job experiences fit very well as the League seeks to grow our programs and commitment to the arts and to the residents of Cave Creek, Carefree, and the surrounding area in the coming years,” says Jim Bruce, president of the Sonoran Arts League Board of Directors. “We are sad to see the departure of executive director, Cait Huble, whose husband is in the military and has been transferred. We thank Hubleait for all she did. We are honored and delighted that Davis will be taking the helm in the new year.”
Davis’ previous nonprofit experience brings more than 20 years of successful experience directing complex and effective fundraising projects for large educational and art organizations, including the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; The Art Institute of Chicago; The Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago; The Joffrey Ballet, and Lyric Opera of Chicago; and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Most recently Davis has been leading Warren Davis Consulting, LLC whose clients include Pawsitive Friendships, ArtWins Arizona, and Ballet Arizona as local clients.
For information, visit www.sonoranartsleague.org, email info@sonoranartsleague.org, or call 480.575.6624.
