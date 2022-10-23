Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park.
This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
Trick or treat yourself to other longtime event favorites like costume contests, game booths, food trucks, inflatables and lots and lots of candy.
The event is free, open to the public and will take place at Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale. More information can be found on the city’s event calendar.
