The city of Scottsdale’s annual Western Week, featuring a series of signature events that tip their hat to the city’s Western roots and Native American heritage, returns to Old Town from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5.
Throughout the week, residents and visitors can enjoy several events, educational engagements, family-friendly activities and entertainment that celebrates Scottsdale’s rich history and showcases the vibrant cultures that have helped shape the community to date.
“Western Week is one of our most popular events and we’re excited to offer our residents and visitors a peek into our city’s past to really put into perspective how we have developed as a community today,” said Karen Churchard, director of tourism and events for the City of Scottsdale. “The activities presented during Western Week serve to represent and honor our past, our people and our evolution.”
Scottsdale Western Week features the following events taking place throughout Old Town:
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
Saturday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brown Avenue and 1st Street
Enjoy a selection of the freshest produce of the season, indigenous specialties of the West, flowers, free-range beef, eggs, local cheeses, freshly baked artisan breads, jams and more from local purveyors.
Western Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk
Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Scottsdale Arts District
Guests can stroll the streets of the Scottsdale Arts District and take in authentic Western entertainment as well as enjoy exclusive Western-themed exhibitions on display within the many participating galleries.
Marching through Six Decades of Parada Del Sol
Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Scottsdale’s Community Historian Joan Fudala leads this special presentation which serves as a photo-rich history of the Parada from its origins to date. Held in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Theater, the event does not require registration but attendance is limited.
65th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Arrival
Friday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Attendees are invited to “saddle up” for this one-of-a-kind experience in celebration of the arrival of the Hashknife Pony Express, the oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express in the world, which delivers more than 20,000 pieces of U.S. Mail to the steps of Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. The event begins with live music, bands, line dancers, Native American hoop dancers and royalty, kids’ activities and food trucks. Riders arrive at noon. The event is free, as is admission to the museum all day.
History and Stories of the Hashknife Pony Express
Friday, Feb. 3, 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. | Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:45 and 10:45 a.m.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
In addition to offering residents and visitors free admission to the museum both Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, Western Spirit hosts multiple History and Stories of the Hashknife Pony Express educational seminars, held in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Theater/Auditorium. Attendance is free.
69th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival
Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-noon (parade), noon to 4 p.m. (festival)
Old Town Scottsdale – Scottsdale Road
Presented by Oliver Smith Jeweler, the 69th Annual Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival celebrates the city’s Wild West roots beginning with a family-friendly parade featuring more than 125 entries such as vibrant floats, mounted horse-riders, horse-drawn carriages, school marching bands, wagons and stagecoaches representing multiple cultures from Mexican and Native American to Arabian and Western. The parade follows a route from Drinkwater Blvd. along Scottsdale Road, finishing at Brown Ave. and Indian School Road.
Immediately following the parade, Historic Old Town transforms into a massive Western-style block party with a kids’ zone, food trucks, merchandise vendors and multiple stages with live entertainment including concerts from today’s popular bands to traditional performers. The year’s theme — Cowboy Kickoff — is play on the fact Arizona is hosting Super Bowl LVII the following weekend. Guests can expect a fun melding for both modern-day cowpokes and football fans and everyone in between.
Arizona Indian Festival
Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
The Arizona American Indian Tourism Association (AAITA), in partnership with Arizona’s Native American tribes, hosts this annual event that offers guests the unique opportunity to learn more about the state’s Native American Indian tribes by exploring examples of traditional Indian villages and dwellings, experiencing traditional arts and crafts demonstrations and enjoying native food vendors and native main stage entertainment such as dancing and singing. The Tribal Travel and Tourism offices will also be showcasing native destinations.
The city of Scottsdale’s rich history dates back more than 130 years to the original farming and ranching operations that earned it the title of “The West’s Most Western Town.”
Today, Old Town is a bustling and sophisticated area with dozens of local boutiques, art galleries, fine dining establishments, wineries and craft breweries. However, the city works hard to maintain its “Wild West” charm and keep its heritage alive through events such as Western Week. For more information, visit scottsdalewesternweek.com.
