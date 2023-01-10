Publicist by day and songwriter at night, East Valley native Alli Cripe has been doing it all for several years. Now, the former actress and model, who’s worked with L’Official, Vogue, Teen Vogue, Skingraft and more, has released her first musical single and music video.
Cripe dropped her “Look” on Jan. 5, a folk song turned pop with influence from the Cocteau Twins, Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel.
The song is entirely composed by Cripe and mixed by Los Angeles, Billboard charting producer Johnny Smoke (Universal, Nickelodeon, Erika Jayne, Fortnite), who’s a recipient of the John Lennon Songwriting award. The music video was filmed locally at Mesa’s Usery Mountain Regional Park by local photographer, Jim Hesterman.
“Modeling took me to a lot of different cities around the world, but Phoenix is my home,” said Cripe. “It took me about a year to find the right crew to make this video in Arizona, but it happened and we’re really proud of it. You can make anything if you don’t give up—that’s the real lesson.”
In 2007, Cripe was scouted at the Chandler Fashion Center mall by a fashion photographer and was called two days later with an offer from Photogenics modeling agency in LA. She moved after high school and started traveling for fashion work eventually making her way back to Phoenix to study journalism and work in public relations.
Cripe is currently an account manager at evolve public relations and marketing based in Scottsdale.
“Look” was released on all major song platforms Jan. 5. For more information, visit Cripe’s Instagram @allicripe and email her at allicripe@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.