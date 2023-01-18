Hollywood blockbusters Black Panther, Avatar and Knives Out topped many people’s lists of holiday movies, but Scottsdale-based business owner Bella Hibbs watches films a little differently.
“I probably appreciate good acting more than most people, especially if it’s an intense scene with reactions or comedic timing,” she said. “Not everyone can pull that off and I have a lot of appreciation for their craft.”
As a casting director and owner of Good Faith Casting, Hibbs works with production companies to find the right actors for film, TV and commercials. She recently worked on Rob Schneider’s latest movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, which was filmed in Arizona, along with HBO’s popular Duster series, shot in Tucson.
“I have dyslexia, which has made reading more difficult for me, so seeing a story visually has always inspired me,” Hibbs said. “I have a special talent for never forgetting a face and it is definitely part of what makes me an excellent casting director.”
While no two projects are the same, they often share a similar process. Hibbs will receive scripts and meet with producers and directors to understand their styles and what they’re looking for. Then, Hibbs will direct talent through auditions to ensure clients are getting the right performances.
Unlike some companies, Good Faith does not charge for casting breakdowns, which are descriptions of projects and lists of all available acting roles. Good Faith posts casting breakdown on its Facebook page to make auditions accessible to more actors.
Good Faith Casting began hosting auditions virtually before the pandemic, and when COVID-19 hit the company continued to meet industry demand. If it meets clients’ needs, Good Faith maintains a live virtual audition first policy rather than in-person, which requires actors to travel to Good Faith’s Scottsdale studio. Virtual auditions provide more flexibility for actors and reduces emissions, resulting in a smaller environmental footprint.
Hibbs recently casted for two holiday films: Holiday in Santa Fe, starring Mario Lopez, and Santa Fake, starring Damian McGinty.
For more than 20 years, Scottsdale-based Good Faith Casting has been supporting the film/TV industry. With regional offices in New Mexico and Los Angeles, Good Faith has developed a reputation as the "go to" source for casting across the Southwest. For more information on the company, visit goodfaithcasting.com/home.
