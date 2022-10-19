Scottsdale artist featured at Argentina gallery show

Scottsdale photo artist and resident Audrey Szoke currently has 12 of her still life photos featured at the prestigious Hoy en el Arte Galeria in Buenos Aires.
Hoy en el Arte, which means “today in art,” has a history of more than 40 years in Argentine art and exhibits a variety of fine arts including sculptures, drawings, engravings, serigraphs and jewelry art.
“I’m inspired by my early years in rural Indiana, where nature is everywhere, an ever-present country landscape,” Szoke said at the inauguració event in Buenos Aires. “My floral portraits, therefore, are not mere photographs of flowers. They are uniquely personal and intimate studies of the fleeting beauty I find all around me in Arizona and the West.”
Szoke said she has worked in black and white photography for 16 years. The current gallery with her works in Buenos Aires had its grand opening on October 11 and will remain on display through Oct. 28. However, for those who can’t quite make it there, the Scottsdale artist’s work can be viewed online on her Facebook page, Photo Art by Audrey Szoke.
