After a whirlwind summer romance, greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, and You’re the One That I Want, Grease has become a musical classic.
Grease originated in Chicago and made its premiere at The Kingston Mines Theater in 1971 before making its New York premiere off-Broadway at the Eden Theatre on February 14, 1972. After 128 sold-out performances, the show made the transition to Broadway taking up residence at the Broadhurst Theatre, where it was nominated for seven Tony Awards in its spectacular initial run. On November 21, 1972, the show moved to the Royale Theatre before making its final transfer on January 20, 1980 to the Majestic Theatre. It closed as the longest running show in Broadway history after playing 3,388 performances. In 1978, Grease became a hugely popular feature film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the lead roles. A Broadway revival opened on May 11, 1994 at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre where it played 1,503 performances and won three Tony Award nominations.
The film version of Grease produced one of the best-selling soundtracks in history and is one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time. The two Travolta/ Newton-John duets, You’re The One That I Want and Summer Nights were both No. 1 hits and appeared on the United Kingdom’s All-Time Best-Selling Singles list. The song Hopelessly Devoted to You was nominated for an Academy Award (1979) for Best Music - Original Song.
Grease is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg, and choreographed by Lily Ruth Whipple. Grease is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Grease will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through February 13 at Fountain Hills Theater. Individual tickets are $35.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and younger. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate, veteran, and active duty discounts are available. For more information or to purchase tickets call 480.837.9661 or visit https://fhtaz.org.
