Fountain Hills Theater tells a “Tale As Old As Time” in a whole new way with its musical adaptation of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which hits the stage Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 12.
This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful, young girl in order to regain his humanity.
This musical’s classic score includes “Be Our Guest,” “If I Can’t Love Her,” the title song “Beauty and the Beast” and many more. The exuberant musical offers humor, romance and excitement for all ages.
A traditional fairytale first published in France in the mid-18th century, “Beauty and the Beast” is an enduring story of love and friendship that has been translated into hundreds of versions worldwide. When Walt Disney Pictures released the animated feature film ”Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” in 1991 with a score by composer Alan Menken and the late lyricist Howard Ashman, it was hailed as an instant classic with critics praising its “songs worthy of a Broadway musical.”
The film went on to win Academy Awards for Best Song and Best Original Score in addition to making history as the only animated feature ever nominated for Best Picture. Given the power of the film’s story and music, the decision was made to bring ”Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” to the Broadway stage.
Disney Theatrical Productions assembled the creative team and worked hard to combine the strengths of the beloved film with the possibilities that only live theatre can offer. Linda Woolverton adapted her ”Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” screenplay to the stage, adding new scenes to fill out the story for the stage. The Oscar-winning score was expanded to include several new songs by Menken and veteran lyricist Tim Rice.
The musical version of ”Beauty and the Beast” opened at the Palace Theatre in April 1994. It played on Broadway for over 13 years – with 5,461 performances – finishing its run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and ultimately becoming the eighth longest-running musical in Broadway history.
Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, the Fountain Hills Theatre’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Seikai Ishizuka and choreographed by Noel Irick.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” is on the stage at Fountain Hills Theatre now through Feb. 12. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
