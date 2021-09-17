Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... * Until 615 PM MST. * At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sentinel and Hyder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&