The Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) International Film Festival will be provided in a dual format this year — with both in-person and virtual online availability. The 2021–22 film festival focuses on international women directors and will be held on various Wednesdays in both the fall and the spring.
Kicking off Sept. 22 with Mustang, the films will be presented in-person at the PVCC Center for the Performing Arts Building, doors open at 6pm for seating, which will be limited to accommodate social distancing; films begin at 6:30pm.
Those who would like to view the films online may complete the registration on the event website. Registration is only required once to view all of the fall and spring films. A Zoom link will be sent the Monday prior to each film screening.
Here is the film line-up for this year:
Fall
- Sept. 22: Mustang (PG-13; 2015, Turkey, 97 minutes)
- Sept. 29: The German Doctor (PG-13; 2013, Argentina, 93 minutes)
- Oct. 13: Monsoon Wedding (R; 2001, India, 114 minutes)
- Oct. 20: Served Like a Girl (NR; 2017, U.S., 103 minutes)
Spring
- Feb. 2: After the Wedding (R; 2006, Denmark, 120 minutes)
- Feb. 16: Wadjda (PG; 2012, Saudi Arabia, 98 minutes)
- Feb. 23: The Wedding Plan (PG; 2016, Israel, 110 minutes)
- March 9: Breathe (NR; 2014, France, 91 minutes)
Want more? A post-film open discussion will take place with Gary Zaro, director of the International Film Festival at PVCC and Humanities professor.
