A handful of Arizona independent venues announced Monday that, beginning Sept. 20, they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result, in order to attend a concert or event in their establishments.
A letter shared on social media Aug. 16 stated, “We are currently working through the logistics of the verification process and will share those details in the coming days on our individual venue websites and social media pages.
“We encourage everyone who can receive a vaccination to do so, for their own benefit and for the benefit of all of us. We are taking this necessary step for Arizona’s music fans to ensure that all concerts this fall can happen as scheduled. We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with other people.”
The Valley venues signing the letter include Celebrity Theatre, Crescent Ballroom, Marquee Theatre, The Nash, The Nile Theater, The Rebel Lounge, The Rhythm Room, Valley Bar, Walter Where?House and Westside Blues and Jazz. Other Arizona venues include 191 Toole, Club Congress, Fox Theatre and The Rialto Theatre in Tucson, and the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff.
