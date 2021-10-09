ProMusica Arizona says that its singers and instrumentalists are excited to be back and performing their first concert, which is a celebration of all the joys that music brings to our lives. After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, musicians and audiences alike recognize how much they’ve missed live music presentations.
Opening with the stirring piece, “Come to the Music”for chorale and orchestra, the concert then proceeds to “The Awakening” by Joseph Martin where the powerful text describes a world of silence and then erupts into the joyous exclamation, “Let music never die in me, forever let my spirit sing, let music live!” “Bring a Song” is about quarantined people in Italy who came to their windows and balconies to sing and play music for one another, raising everyone’s spirits. The chorale and Women in Song continue these themes with other texts.
The orchestra will play Beethoven’s powerful “Egmont Overture” and rousing favorites including Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance #5” and a short Haydn symphony. The ensembles join together at the end with “If Music Be the Food of Love,” which closes with this meaningful message: “Sing on! Sing on!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.