ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra will hold auditions for its spring semester, by appointment only, during December and January. All instruments and voice parts are welcome to audition, especially strings, double reeds, horns and tenor and bass voices. Playing level must be advanced intermediate and above for the Orchestra. Standard orchestral excerpts will be required for the audition. Music reading ability is required for the Chorale at intermediate level and above.
Contact Patti Graetz, artistic director, at 602.570.4458 or pgraetz@pmaz.org for an audition appointment. For additional information, visit www.pmaz.org.
