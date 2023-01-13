Back by popular demand, in true spoken-word artistic fashion, HomeBase Poetry is hosting its 14th anniversary Poetry Masterclass show Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix - Downtown.
HomeBase Poetry, based in Phoenix, is one of the largest and classiest open mic and arts events in the country. The last time fans attended a HomeBase Poetry anniversary production was a sold-out show in 2019. Since then, eager fans have petitioned HomeBase Poetry to add another entertaining anniversary event and now fans finally got their wish.
“It’s extremely humbling to see HomeBase Poetry create such an amazing, positive and lasting impact on people’s lives. So much so that even during a pandemic, HomeBase and the atmosphere we create is something people are seeking,” founder, organizer and emcee for HomeBase Poetry Harold Branch III (HB) said.
“This event is truly poised to be one of the best productions we’ve put on to date. The lineup is already packed with nationally known spoken word artists, and as the word continues to get out, additional artists are reaching out asking to be added to the show”
HomeBase Poetry’s 14-Year Anniversary, sponsored by Good Energy Productions, will include performances by nationally known poets Georgia ME (Atlanta), Paul Mabon (Los Angeles), Deana Dean (Chicago), Rukus DaQueen (Denver), Artist JoeMac (San Diego), Christian ‘Soul Stuf’ Perfas (Los Angeles) and a live performance from nationally known smooth jazz saxophonist J.White (Detroit).
"For those who are new-ish to the spoken word scene, please let us take two minutes to shed light on two artists from the group above,” HB said.
Georgia ME, the premiere feature poet for this anniversary show, is a Tony, Emmy, Peabody, BEFFTA, SWAG, National Poetry Awards (NPA) Atl’ hottest, BPU and Kuumba award winner among several other accolades and honors.
She was recently on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” as a guest with Killa Mike and was the special guest of two-time Grammy winner Jill Scott on a 20-city tour. Georgia ME has also performed with top entertainers like Jill Scott, Tyler Perry, George Clinton, Cedric the Entertainer, as well as legendary poets like Nikii Giovani, The Last Poets and Sanya Sanchez. She is a flagship member writer/star of groundbreaking Broadway cast “Def Poetry Jam on Broadway.” She went on to have seven appearances in “Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry Jam” HBO TV series as well as appearances on TV shows “Lyric Cafe” and “Verses and Flow.”
Also joining the anniversary show is none other than Paul Mabon. For over 20 years, actor and poet Mabon has done all things poetry in Chicago, Memphis and Los Angeles. His television and movie credits include “Insecure,” “Criminal Minds,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Def Poetry Jam” and “Verses and Flow.” Currently, Mabon plays the character Alan in the Progressive Insurance commercial franchise and is a proud Lifetime member of The Actors Studio.
The Poetry Masterclass 14th Anniversary Show will be at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix (122 N. 2nd St.) with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets to the show are $25 for general admission or $35 for VIP and can be purchased at goodenergyproductions.com.
Then, as the grand finale for the HomeBase Poetry 14 Year Anniversary Show and to wrap up MLK Day on a high note, Good Energy Productions is hosting a listening party and lounge event for Georgia ME at Char's Live (4631 N. 7th Ave, Phoenix). Georgia ME’s released album “WestMoor Drive” features some of the coldest wordsmiths Atlanta has to offer.
There will also be a live performance by Kreative Culture Band and a special guest DJ to heat the dance floor up. Plus, at least one food truck will be on site to slap your taste buds. The afterparty runs until 10 p.m. Admission is free before 6 p.m. and $15 after.
Since its birth in 2009, HomeBase Poetry has created an atmosphere for safe expression and mind-blowing entertainment. It has been known as the place to meet for a heartfelt open mic poetry readings for both professionals and beginners that has attracted some of the best poets and performers in the country. To learn more, visit homebasepoetry.com.
“Good energy” is the cornerstone to excellence, success, joy, growth, and inclusion and that defines Good Energy Productions. Bringing good energy to the world one event at a time, Good Energy Productions is a collaboration of successful business professionals, marketing directors and performance art visionaries who take pride in creating the best events possible. Aside from its own shows, companies and organizations can incorporate amazing live events for their clients, members and citizens, all custom designed and produced by Good Energy Productions.
The company prides itself in decades of experience and an expansive network across several genres which allows them to create unique entertainment experiences along a wide range of performing art verticals. From small intimate shows to large concerts, Good Energy Productions has it covered. For more information, visit goodenergyproductions.com.
