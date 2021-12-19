Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) opened “Pixel-by-Pixel: Interventions by Luke Murphy,” the first solo museum exhibition for the New York City-based artist, in late October. “Pixel-by-Pixel” includes dynamic LED sculptures that undermine and liberate technology from its commercial form and function.
Murphy has long been drawn to the overwhelming saturation of imagery that advertises products or services surrounding him in New York City, usually on some sort of large LED screen. These screens have become part of his landscape. Murphy became interested in using this same LED technology to create artworks that challenge their intended application by transforming the screens into sculptural forms instead of the usual flat planes we are used to seeing.
The exhibition is on view through April 10, 2022, at SMoCA, 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.874.4666 or visit www.smoca.org.
