The Phoenix Symphony’s 75th Anniversary season will feature a special performance on New Year’s Eve featuring famed singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr.
The performance will take place at Symphony Hall at 7:30pm on December 31 and will be conducted by Stuart Chafetz. The performance will conclude well before midnight.
“This performance is truly going to be a celebration for our community of our 75th Anniversary, and we’re incredibly excited to bring Leslie Odom, Jr. to Phoenix to headline this event,” says Suzanne Wilson, Phoenix Symphony’s President and CEO. “This will be a special evening and a truly unforgettable way for our audience members and musicians to ring in the new year.”
Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer spanning Broadway, television, film, and music. He recently released his third full-length album and first of original material, entitled Mr in November, and also starred alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet.
Odom Jr. is best known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. He made his Broadway debut in RENT at the age of 17. He also starred opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo in a 2014 City Center Encores! revival of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…Boom!
A Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Odom Jr.’s self-titled debut album was partly-funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign and released in 2014 by Borderlight Entertainment, Inc. In June 2016, the album was re-released with additional material and charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz chart and No. 147 on the Billboard 200. In winter 2017, he re-released Simply Christmas as a deluxe edition with new arrangements and new songs. The holiday album hit No. 1 on iTunes and Billboard Jazz Charts.
The 75th Anniversary includes a robust mix of classics, pops and special performances, with some truly innovative and attention-grabbing programs scheduled. The entire season schedule can be viewed at www.phoenixsymphony.org.
All audience members attending The Phoenix Symphony’s concerts will be required to show either a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance OR proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine authorized by the Centers for Disease Control PLUS a photo ID.
